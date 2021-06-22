Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 5,665 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $21,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $611.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.11 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $592.31.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

