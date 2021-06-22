Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.46% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $22,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,084,000 after purchasing an additional 331,528 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,421,000 after purchasing an additional 117,614 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $84,588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,551,000 after purchasing an additional 134,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of EBS opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.