FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $364.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $351.00 to $364.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FDX. Stephens boosted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $329.31.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $293.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

