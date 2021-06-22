Feellike Price Tops $0.0097 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Feellike has a market cap of $17,317.65 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Feellike has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00046168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00111783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00154975 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,909.89 or 0.98511036 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.