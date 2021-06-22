FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.91.

Shares of FIGS opened at $42.61 on Monday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $42.89.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

