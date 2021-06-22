Financial Review: Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Midwest and Lincoln National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lincoln National 1 8 4 0 2.23

Midwest presently has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.59%. Lincoln National has a consensus price target of $61.36, indicating a potential downside of 0.70%. Given Midwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than Lincoln National.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midwest and Lincoln National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 14.24 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -9.12 Lincoln National $17.44 billion 0.67 $499.00 million $4.45 13.89

Lincoln National has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lincoln National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and Lincoln National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90% Lincoln National 3.80% 3.55% 0.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Lincoln National shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Lincoln National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lincoln National beats Midwest on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities. The Retirement Plan Services segment provides employers with retirement plan products and services primarily in the defined contribution retirement plan marketplace. This segment offers individual and group variable annuities, group fixed annuities, and mutual fund-based programs; and a range of plan services, including plan recordkeeping, compliance testing, participant education, and trust and custodial services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders. The Group Protection segment offers group non-medical insurance products comprising short and long-term disability, statutory disability and paid family medical leave administration and absence management services, term life, dental, vision and accident, and critical illness benefits and services to the employer marketplace through various forms of employee-paid and employer-paid plans. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. Lincoln National Corporation was founded in 1905 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

