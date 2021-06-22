First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director Carla C. Chavarria Buys 1,313 Shares

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.08.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $28.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 37,188 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

