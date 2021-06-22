First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $848.04 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.27 and a fifty-two week high of $901.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $854.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

