First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after purchasing an additional 314,656 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 375,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 34,603 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Sanofi by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 234,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.44. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

