First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

First Midwest Bancorp has raised its dividend by 43.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Midwest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of FMBI opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FMBI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

