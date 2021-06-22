First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 41.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in First Solar were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in First Solar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in First Solar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $118,867.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at $634,751. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,963 shares of company stock worth $935,975. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLR opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.59.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.76.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

