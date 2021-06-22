FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$223.88.

FSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC cut shares of FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of FSV stock traded down C$0.53 on Thursday, hitting C$215.69. 59,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54. The stock has a market cap of C$9.45 billion and a PE ratio of 74.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$201.08. FirstService has a one year low of C$130.69 and a one year high of C$219.97.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$900.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$847.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.2299999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.224 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

In other FirstService news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total value of C$410,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,100.40. Also, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total value of C$2,929,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at C$9,261,000.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

