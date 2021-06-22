Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) announced a final dividend on Friday, May 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2065 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous final dividend of $0.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.15.
About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
