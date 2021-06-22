FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Holdings Increased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $263.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

