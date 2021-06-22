FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.320-12.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $308.07.

Shares of FLT traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.20. 1,423,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

