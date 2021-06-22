FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.320-12.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $308.07.
Shares of FLT traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.20. 1,423,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.05.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
