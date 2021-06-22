Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.05. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 188,817 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $148.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.44.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 65.46% and a negative net margin of 177.57%. The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 6,688.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

