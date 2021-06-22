Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.14.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $36.10 on Monday. Flywire has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $37.14.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

