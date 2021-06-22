Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 963.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,275,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,863 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,727,000 after purchasing an additional 342,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 40,817 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

