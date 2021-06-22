Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.17. 159,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

