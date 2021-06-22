Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJAN. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 216,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 82,512 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth $7,253,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth $447,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63.

