Frisch Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,828,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

