Frisch Financial Group Inc. Takes $278,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Square by 30.4% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $253,000. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $534,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 22.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Square by 22.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.10.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,274,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,355,314 shares of company stock worth $313,598,502. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $233.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.43, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.20. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $98.93 and a one year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

