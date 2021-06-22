FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Up 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.53. 10,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

