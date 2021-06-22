FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-46 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,647. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTCI. Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.31.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.