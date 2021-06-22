Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as €42.30 ($49.76) and last traded at €42.24 ($49.69). 90,530 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €41.68 ($49.04).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.