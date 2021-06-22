Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.37 and last traded at $154.96. Approximately 65,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,959,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.09.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, 86 Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Get Futu alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $28,132,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $1,141,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $11,753,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Futu by 17.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.