Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.37 and last traded at $154.96. Approximately 65,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,959,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.09.
FUTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, 86 Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 1.28.
Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.