FY2022 EPS Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $5.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

Several other analysts have also commented on GSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

GSL stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.