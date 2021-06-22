GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth $181,954,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter worth $128,106,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter worth $118,900,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in GDS by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,560,000 after acquiring an additional 830,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in GDS by 45.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after acquiring an additional 803,002 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS stock opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -93.27 and a beta of 1.04.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie dropped their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

