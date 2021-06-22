Gear4music (LON:G4M) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Gear4music (LON:G4M)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Gear4music stock traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 970 ($12.67). 101,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,102. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.22 million and a P/E ratio of 26.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 896.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. Gear4music has a 12-month low of GBX 359.75 ($4.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

