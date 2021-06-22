Gear4music (LON:G4M) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Gear4music (LON:G4M)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Gear4music in a research note on Tuesday.

Gear4music stock traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 970 ($12.67). 101,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,102. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.22 million and a P/E ratio of 26.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 896.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. Gear4music has a 12-month low of GBX 359.75 ($4.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

Gear4music Company Profile

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

