Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GECFF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS GECFF remained flat at $$163.00 on Thursday. Gecina has a 1 year low of $118.75 and a 1 year high of $163.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.83.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

