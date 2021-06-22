Geeq Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $300,400.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $4.34 million and $300,400.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.95 or 0.00634926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00076664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

