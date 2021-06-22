Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,863,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 338,786 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 513,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,916,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 548,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genworth Financial news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

