Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,994,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $154,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after buying an additional 53,748 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,671,000 after buying an additional 45,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy stock opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The firm had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

