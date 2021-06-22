Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 31,720 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $163,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,187,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $5,829,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after acquiring an additional 355,395 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $1,182,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,781,661.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

