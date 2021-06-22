Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Vail Resorts worth $160,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,369,000 after buying an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,794 shares of company stock worth $33,243,056. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MTN opened at $320.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.68. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 118.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.88 and a 1-year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

