Geode Capital Management LLC Has $151.14 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,517 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $151,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after acquiring an additional 332,498 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 45,657 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

