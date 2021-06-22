Geode Capital Management LLC Has $169.48 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Canadian National Railway worth $169,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 925,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,609,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.12. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

