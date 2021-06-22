Geode Capital Management LLC Has $174.41 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,585,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $174,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

NYSE:AOS opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,328 shares of company stock worth $9,992,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.