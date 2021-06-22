Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 2,055,703 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,055,703 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.93% of NRG Energy worth $177,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.53. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.