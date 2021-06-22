Giant (GIC) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Giant coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Giant has a market capitalization of $25,306.44 and approximately $4.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Giant has traded down 47.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00024606 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001626 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000164 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

