Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.25.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$25.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.71. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.60 and a 12 month high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.44%.

In related news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.