Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 277,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 605,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.07 million, a PE ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.