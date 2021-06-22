Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Global Gp Llc Buys 9,120 Shares

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) insider Global Gp Llc bought 9,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $238,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Global Gp Llc bought 16,224 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.90 per share, with a total value of $436,425.60.

On Monday, June 14th, Global Gp Llc bought 25,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $665,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Global Gp Llc bought 20,974 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $570,073.32.

Global Partners stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $892.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 77.97%.

GLP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Global Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 70.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

