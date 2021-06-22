GM Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Five Below by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

