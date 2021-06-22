GM Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 227.8% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $327,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $266.34 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $170.43 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

