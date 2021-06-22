Gnosis Market Cap Reaches $201.56 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Gnosis has a market cap of $201.56 million and $1.97 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for $133.96 or 0.00452072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gnosis has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00052485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.36 or 0.00595145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00077085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

GNO is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

