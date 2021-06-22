GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario Sells 900 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GDDY stock opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after buying an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after buying an additional 917,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after buying an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,537,000 after buying an additional 141,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.