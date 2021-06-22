GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario Sells 900 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GDDY stock opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after buying an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after buying an additional 917,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after buying an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,537,000 after buying an additional 141,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
