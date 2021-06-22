Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 1,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,599,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Gogo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Gogo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

