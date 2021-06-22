Goose Finance (EGG) Market Capitalization Tops $2.51 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $19,601.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00004787 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00052738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.95 or 0.00588046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00077120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

