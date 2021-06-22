Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,940 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.95. 51,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,088,346. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

